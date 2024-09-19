TV legend Art Moore retires after 53 remarkable years with WABC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a bittersweet night for us at WABC, as we honored someone who has been at the station for decades.

Employees gathered for a retirement party to celebrate Art Moore on Wednesday night.

You probably know Art from his appearances on "Live with Kelly and Mark,' but he's been an integral part of our team behind the scenes serving as our Vice President of Programming.

He began his career at WKBW-TV in Buffalo, New York when ABC was known as Capital Cities/ABC.

He then worked as the director of programming at WPVI in Philadelphia for many years before joining WABC.

As head of programming, he has played a role in countless series and specials that helped shape WABC's identity and the station's enduring relationship with viewers.

Kelly and Mark will honor Art for the rest of this week -- with a special celebration on Friday.

You can watch 'Live with Kelly and Mark' every weekday at 9 a.m. on ABC 7.

