Search for suspect after woman fatally stabbed inside home in Wakefield section of the Bronx

The fatal stabbing happened in the Wakefield section of the Bronx on Saturday night.

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman inside a home in the Bronx.

The deadly attack happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at a residential building on East 232nd Street in the Wakefield section.

Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year-old woman with stab wounds to her chest and right arm. First responders transported the victim to Montefiore Hospital, where she later died.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification by the police.

Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the stabbing.

