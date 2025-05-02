Watch 'On The Red Carpet Celebrates Star Wars'

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet is celebrating Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, with a special new episode from Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo.

"On The Red Carpet Celebrates Star Wars" includes interviews with the casts of favorite franchise shows and movies like Diego Luna from "Andor," Rosario Dawson from "Ahsoka," and Pedro Pascal from the upcoming film "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

"This is going to be one of the best adventure movies ever," Pascal told On The Red Carpet.

He also shared some interesting insight into working with his puppet co-star, Grogu.

"He doesn't talk back," he said. "At least, not when the cameras aren't rolling anyway. He's a diva. He's a baby. He's a baby baby yum yum."

Also at the Tokyo Star Wars Celebration, Ryan Gosling confirmed he's teaming up with "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy for an upcoming theatrical Star Wars feature, "Star Wars: Starfighter," which will take place several years after the events of "Rise of Skywalker."

"This script is so good," Gosling said. "It's so filled with heart and humor and adventure and I just think that's what Shawn does better than anyone."

The special On The Red Carpet episode also includes a look at exclusive Star Wars products and takes viewers inside the VIP "Power of Force" party.

Plus, see what's in store for Star Wars fans at Disney Parks all around the world.

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Celebrates Star Wars," in the video above. And may the Force be with you!"

Disney is the parent company of this station.