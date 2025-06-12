24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crews working to repair water main break in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, June 12, 2025 2:30AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are working to fix a water main that ruptured in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

FDNY officials say they received a report of a water main break at 7821 17th Ave., between 78th and 79th streets, in Bensonhurst, around 2:40 p.m.

Department of Environmental Protection crews shut down the water main, which has stopped the leak.

Crews are now excavating to determine the source of the leak.

No further details have been provided.

----------


* More Brooklyn news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW