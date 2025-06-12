Crews working to repair water main break in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are working to fix a water main that ruptured in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

FDNY officials say they received a report of a water main break at 7821 17th Ave., between 78th and 79th streets, in Bensonhurst, around 2:40 p.m.

Department of Environmental Protection crews shut down the water main, which has stopped the leak.

Crews are now excavating to determine the source of the leak.

No further details have been provided.

