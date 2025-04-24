4 killed, building destroyed after car crashes into market in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Four people were killed and a building was destroyed after a speeding car crashed into a neighborhood market in Connecticut.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday in Waterbury.

Three people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital.

Police say the car was speeding north on Cherry Avenue when it lost control and slammed into Hernandez Market.

The impact of the crash caused part of the building to collapse and crews were working later Thursday to repair a utility pole that was knocked down.

That created a dangerous situation for good Samaritans who wanted to try and help the victims.

"We tried to get in there and wires were all over the place so it was smart that we didn't because we had to wait for them to secure the poles so the roof wouldn't fall on top of us," said neighborhood resident Cesar Torres.

There is no word on what led to the driver losing control.

The ages and identities of the victims were not yet known.

The business was closed at the time of the crash, so no other injuries were reported.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.