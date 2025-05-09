Annual tulip festival on Long Island is the perfect Mother's Day weekend activity

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Tulips are in full bloom just in time for Mother's Day weekend.

It will be a great weather weekend to check out the tulip festival on Long Island.

You can save money and dig up some bulbs for your own garden as well.

The annual tulip festival is a beautiful Mother's Day activity at Waterdrinker Family Farm.

"So between our two farm locations, we have about 3 to 3 and a half million tulip bulbs planted," Megan Cox of Waterdrinker Family Farm said.

Something else that's really special is that as the tulips begin to cycle out, they have something called 'Dig Days' at this farm and at their location in Manorville, where you can bring a shovel and a pail and you can dig up as many bulbs as you want.

It only costs about $20.

Back in the 1600s in Europe, precious tulips actually cost more than a house.

