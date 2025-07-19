West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in four New York City boroughs

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- In the past two weeks, West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island, according to the New York City Health Department.

On Thursday, the NYC Health Department treated certain sites on Staten Island with pesticide sprays to reduce mosquito activity.

No human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in New York City.

While most people infected with West Nile virus show no symptoms, the disease can be dangerous for people over 60 or those with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, headache and vomiting.

A few tips for those looking to prevent annoying insect bites and stay safe from mosquito-borne illnesses:

- Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under 3), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

- Make sure windows have screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

- Mosquitoes breed by laying their eggs in standing water. New Yorkers can report standing water by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/health/wnv. Eliminate any standing water from your property and dispose of containers that can collect water.

- Make sure roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers.