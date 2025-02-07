Dead geese found in pond at Mount Pleasant park test positive for bird flu

MOUNT PLEASANT, New York (WABC) -- The Canada geese that were found dead on Sunday at a pond at a park in Mount Pleasant have tested positive for Avian Flu, officials confirmed Friday.

As a result, the Carroll Park in Thornwood will remain closed until further notice.

12 geese were found dead on Sunday and removed from the partially-frozen pond by a professional wildlife expert and taken by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for testing.

Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi and Police Chief Paul Oliva said the State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) said testing found two separate strains of the disease commonly known as Bird Flu.

With the growing number of avian flu cases in New York and nationwide, officials are urging people not to go near any dead birds.

Chief Paul Oliva urged residents to take the potential health risks seriously.

"Avian flu is transmissible to humans, and while the number of cases reported to date is relatively low, as the disease continues to spread among bird species, the exposure to humans grows at the same time," Oliva said.

He also cautioned pet owners to avoid any areas where geese have left droppings which carry the disease.

