Westminster underdog steals hearts of crowd at 2024 show

FLUSHING MEADOW, Queens -- There was an unlikely star at this year's Westminster Dog Show.

A rescued mutt named Miles shocking the field in the agility competition.

His owner adopted him six years ago from a Pennsylvania shelter.

She was a horseback riding instructor who brought Miles along and he started running the same drills as the horses.

So Christine started to train him for agility competitions.

Soon, Miles began racking up some wins, leading up to his big moment at Westminster.

And while he didn't make the finals, he's winning hearts across America.

