Round of a-paws: The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns to MSG after 5 years

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns to Madison Square Garden this weekend for the first time in 5 years.

Joelle Garguilo got a sneak peek at Madison Square Garden which will soon be filled with thousands of dogs, all shapes and sizes for the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

"The Westminster dog show will be in the main arena so think about it all the famous athletes, Stanley Cup, Frank Sinatra, Madonna, Tina Turner, Westminster Kennel Club so pretty awesome. So the dogs will be coming in on Monday and Tuesday February 10th and 11th the best in breed winners. During the day they'll be competing on the breed level at the Javits Center. And then at night here we are main arena, main floor Madison Square Garden, and the top winning dogs from all over the world competing for the top prizes," said Don Sturz the President of the Westminster Kennel Club.

The Westminster Dog Show is the second longest continuously running sporting event in America behind only the Kentucky Derby.

"So when you think about it all the things that have happened in history Westminster's been there and Westminster's made sure there was a dog show every year which is pretty awesome. And so we're thrilled to be coming home because we haven't been at MSG the last five years," Sturz said.

Sturz also introduced Joelle to a former Westminster competitor, Poe who demonstrated a few tricks.

You can get tickets to the Saturday event at the Javits Center as well as Monday and Tuesday's Daytime Javits Center events and evening events at Madison Square Garden online.

