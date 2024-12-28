Musk, Ramaswamy spar with Trump supporters over H-1B work visas

What is a H-1B visa? Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are at odds with some Trump supporters over their support for work visas for foreign professionals.

WASHINGTON -- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the leaders of President-elect Donald Trump's new "Department of Government Efficiency," have found themselves at odds with some of Trump's far-right supporters over their support for H-1B visas, which allow foreign skilled professionals to work in America.

The debate was sparked over the Christmas holiday when Laura Loomer, a conservative social media figure who faced criticism when she traveled with Trump on some campaign stops, criticized Trump's appointment of Silicon Valley entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as his senior policy adviser for artificial intelligence.

Criticizing a post from Krishnan where he advocated the removal of country caps for green cards, Loomer called the appointment "deeply disturbing," prompting an online battle between the business leaders who say the work visas are essential to employing high-qualified foreign workers and Trump supporters who argued it was a way for business leaders to have cheap labor rather than provide job opportunities for Americans.

Both Ramaswamy and Musk made numerous posts on X claiming H-1B visas are essential because American culture doesn't prioritize success in science and engineering careers compared to other countries.

"Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer). That doesn't start in college, it starts YOUNG," Ramaswamy posted on X.

"A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers," he added.

Musk, who has said he once worked in the United States on an H-1B visa, said he has depended on these work visas for the operation of his tech companies and that they are essential due to the number of skilled workers needed to handle the rise of new technologies.

"OF COURSE my companies and I would prefer to hire Americans and we DO, as that is MUCH easier than going through the incredibly painful and slow work visa process," he posted. "HOWEVER, there is a dire shortage of extremely talented and motivated engineers in America."

Loomer and other far-right conservatives have also argued that the expansions of such programs would go against Trump's immigration crackdown.

While she and others have accused Musk and Ramaswamy of hindering Trump's aggressive immigration proposals, the business leaders have argued that any such reforms would not hinder the program's extensive vetting process.

"Maybe this is a helpful clarification: I am referring to bringing in via legal immigration the top 0.1% of engineering talent as being essential for America to keep winning," Musk wrote on X.

"This is like bringing in the Jokic's or Wemby's of the world to help your whole team (which is mostly Americans!) win the NBA," he said, referencing two foreign-born basketball stars.

Now, the business leaders are being accused of using Trump for their own personal gain.

"We are substituting a third world migrant invasion for a third world tech invasion. Same shit," Loomer posted on X. "Except this invasion won't be done by rapist foreigners who look and smell like garbage. It will be done by career leftist tech billionaires who hate Trump deep down inside."

Further showing a divide among conservatives over the issue, former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley also weighed in, pushing back on a post from Ramaswamy and arguing American workers should be prioritized over foreigners.

"There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture," she said. "All you have to do is look at the border and see how many want what we have. We should be investing and prioritizing in Americans, not foreign workers."

In June, David Sacks, who will be the president-elect's AI and crypto czar, interviewed Trump for his "All In" podcast and asked Trump if he would expand H-1B work visas for tech workers after fixing the border -- to which Trump said "yes."

In that same episode, Trump also promised to award all international graduates with green cards, saying, "I want to do, and what I will do, is you graduate from a college, I think you should get, automatically as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country. That includes junior colleges, too."

His campaign later walked back that promise, saying there would be a vetting process.

"He believes, only after such vetting has taken place, we ought to keep the most skilled graduates who can make significant contributions to America," Karoline Leavitt, incoming White House press secretary, said in a statement to ABC News at the time. "This would only apply to the most thoroughly vetted college graduates who would never undercut American wages or workers."

ABC News' Zohreen Shah contributed to this report.