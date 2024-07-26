What is 'Teflon flu'? What you need to know amid a rise in cases in the US

Teflon flu warning: What is it and what you should know

Teflon flu warning: What is it and what you should know

Teflon flu warning: What is it and what you should know

Teflon flu warning: What is it and what you should know

A recent record number of cases of polymer fume fever, also known as "Teflon flu," are putting a spotlight on one of the most common causes of the condition, the use of nonstick pans.

Over 265 suspected cases of polymer fume fever were reported in 2023, the highest number of cases since the year 2000, according to America's Poison Centers, which represents the nation's 55 poison centers in partnership with the United States government.

Over the past two decades, there have been more than 3,600 reports of suspected cases of polymer fume fever, according to the Centers. Not all of these cases happened at home - many were occupational exposures, according to the Centers. But experts say the new record is putting a spotlight on the proper way to use these pans when cooking at home.

The condition is caused by overheating pans coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which releases fumes into the air. Breathing in those fumes can cause flu-like symptoms.

Symptoms of polymer fume fever include chest tightness, coughing, difficulty breathing and headaches.

The symptoms tend to go away within two to three days but the long-term effects of the condition remain unknown, according to ABC News medical contributor Dr. Darien Sutton, an emergency medicine physician.

"We don't yet know the long-term effects, but we do know that these chemicals, these PFAS, are associated with health conditions like thyroid abnormalities, certain cancers, like kidney cancer, as well as certain problems with infertility," Sutton said Friday on "Good Morning America." "So it's important to be safe with these products."

PFAS are manufactured chemicals that have been used in products like nonstick cookware, cosmetics and water-repellent clothing for decades, but have more recently been linked to cause adverse health effects in some instances, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the U.S., manufacturers aren't required to identify PFAS on labels.

In addition, the pans should be used in well-ventilated areas.

According to manufacturers of non-stick cookware, it's important to properly care for your non-stick pots and pans so they don't get damaged.

Most importantly, non-stick pans such as Teflon-coated pans should not be heated above 500 degrees, according to the manufacturer. This includes avoiding preheating the pan on the stovetop on high heat without food in them, and avoiding putting them in the oven at high temperatures.

Sutton said he recommends that people check their non-stick cookware to see if it is old or worn, and to get rid of it if it has been used for more than three to five years.

In addition, the pans should be used in well-ventilated areas.

If a person does experience symptoms of polymer fume fever, they are advised to get away from the source of the fumes, to drink fluids and to use over-the-counter painkillers to manage fever and body aches, according to Poison Control.

People with lung conditions and people whose symptoms persists may also need medical evaluation.

For emergency assistance, please call Poison Help at 1.800.222.1222 to speak with a poison expert, or visit PoisonHelp.org for support and resources.

Editor's note: This report was updated to reflect that pans coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) are not specific to any one manufacturer.

