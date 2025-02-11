When is the deadline to register to vote in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for 2025

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's an off-year for elections, but some big races are still on tap. Among them, New York City will choose a mayor, and New Jersey will elect a new governor in 2025.

Here's how New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut residents can register to vote.

How to register to vote in New York

First, in New York City, you can register to vote online, in person, or by mail.

Important note: Friday, February 14, 2025 is the statutory deadline for a Board of Elections to receive a change of party enrollment for this year's primaries. Any enrollment change received after this deadline will not be effective until after the June primary.

Visit the New York City Board of Elections for more information on how to register in the city and to check if you are registered.

June 24, 2025 Primary Election Deadlines

Mail Registration

A board of elections must receive applications no later than June 14, 2025 to be eligible to vote in the Primary Election.

In Person Registration

You may register at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act, on any business day throughout the year but, to be eligible to vote in the Primary Election, your application must be received no later than June 14, 2025.

November 4, 2025 General Election Deadlines

Mail Registration

A board of elections must receive applications no later than October 25, 2025 to be eligible to vote in the General Election.

In Person Registration

You may register at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act, on any business day throughout the year but, to be eligible to vote in the General Election, your application must be received no later than October 25, 2025.

There are several ways to vote in New York State, including in-person and early voting. Those voting by absentee ballot or military and overseas voting must adhere to specific deadlines per election.

Early Vote By Mail Application and Deadlines

Absentee Ballot Application and Voting Deadlines

Military and Overseas Application and Voting Deadlines

The early voting period for the primary is Saturday, June 14, 2025 - Sunday, June 22, 2025. Primary election day is Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The early voting period for the general election is Saturday, October 25 - Sunday, November 2, 2025. Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

For more information visit the New York State Board of Elections.

How to register to vote in New Jersey

The voter registration deadline for the Primary Election is May 20,2025. Voter registration deadline for the General Election is October 14, 2025.

To register in New Jersey, you must be:

A United States citizen

At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18

A resident of the county for 30 days before the election

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

The registrant must complete a Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form. Mail or deliver the Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form to the County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections for your county.

Residents may also file their application to vote on the New Jersey voter portal.

You are not eligible to register to vote if:

You are serving a sentence of Incarceration due to a conviction of an indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

Primary Election Deadlines

Every county will provide registered voters with early voting options for the 2025 Primary Election. They will designate in-person early voting locations that will be open Friday, June 6, 2025 - Sunday, June 8, 2025 (the in-person early voting period). Hours will be Friday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

June 6 - Deadline for Application to receive Primary Election Mail-In Ballots by Electronic Means for Qualified Overseas Civilian and Military Voters

June 9 - 3 PM - Deadline for in-person mail-in ballot applications; Deadline for unaffiliated voters to submit political party affiliation declaration forms AND receive a mail-in ballot in-person.

June 10 - 6 AM - 8 PM - Primary Election Day

General Election Deadlines

The early voting period is October 25 - November 2, 2025.

October 28 - Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail for the General Election

October 31 - Deadline for overseas civilian and military voters to apply for an electronic ballot

November 3 - 3 PM - Deadline for in-person mail-in-ballot applications

November 4 - 6 AM - 8 PM - General Election Day

For more information about voting in New Jersey, please visit the NJ Voter Information Portal.

How to register to vote in Connecticut

Registration deadlines vary for the primary elections as they are held on different dates. Information is available on the website for Connecticut's Office fo the Secretary of State.

Friday, October 17, 2025 is the General Election voter registration deadline in Connecticut by mail or online.

If you are not registered but want to vote during the Early Voting period, you may register in person every day of Early Voting at the Early Voting location. The early voting period is October 20 - November 2, 2025.

If you are not registered but want to vote on Election Day, you may register in person on Election Day (Nov. 4, 2025) at your Election Day Registration site.

To receive important election updates text VOTE to 860.321.4221 To find your Early Voting location and more information about elections in Connecticut, visit MyVote.CT.gov or call 860-509-6200/.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.