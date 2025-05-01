Affordable summer travel tips including where to fly and when to book

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Does a big vacation seem out of reach? Don't rule it out just yet.

We have tips that can help you save on travel this summer.

"If you did have a big summer trip in mind, you know this really could be the year that you're getting it more affordably than ever," said Katy Nastro, Travel Expert with Going.com.

Nastro is coining this summer as 'soft demand summer', which could mean savings.

"People are sort of pulling back or not quite sure they want to spend on travel this year. And so soft demand means less people traveling. Which airlines then to entice people to travel are looking to discount seats," Nastro said.

Summer is still peak travel season, so the time to book is ASAP.

"Right around early May is when people really should have those flights already booked, but we're still seeing some incredible prices for peak summer dates," Nastro said.

And flexibility could be the key to finding the best deal.

"If you haven't booked anything, try to target those first two weeks in June, or those last two weeks in August," she said.

Popular domestic spots this summer are Honolulu, Denver and Seattle.

International destinations like Tokyo, Athens and Lisbon are still at the top of people's lists.

While those hot spots might be pricy, Nastro says there's a hack for that.

"You fly into a destination that might not be your preferred destination, but then you take alternate means of transport to get to that intended destination. But your cost overall is much less," she said.

An example could be flying to Lisbon, then catching a train to Madrid.

Traveling smarter could be your ticket to a summer getaway without breaking the bank.

