21-year-old man shot in head, killed in Williamsburg

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 8:24PM
21-year-old man shot and killed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn; no arrests
Anthony Carlo has more on the man's death.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Williamsburg on Tuesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the head at 10 Meserole Street around 2:15 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The suspect, wearing all black with a black mask, fled on a scooter east on Meserole Street.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

