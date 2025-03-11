21-year-old man shot in head, killed in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Williamsburg on Tuesday afternoon.
The 21-year-old man was shot in the head at 10 Meserole Street around 2:15 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.
The suspect, wearing all black with a black mask, fled on a scooter east on Meserole Street.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
