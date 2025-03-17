Wing of Delta plane strikes runway during landing at LaGuardia Airport

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- The wing of a Delta plane struck the runway as it was coming in to land at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night.

The plane's "left wing struck runway while landing" and the pilots then "executed a go-around" around 10:10 p.m., according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight was operated by Endeavor, the same regional carrier as the incident in Toronto where a plane crashed, caught fire and flipped over during landing.

The incident occurred on Delta flight 4814 between Jacksonville, Florida, and LaGuardia. There were 76 customers, two pilots, and two flight attendants on board.

Officials with Port Authority said there were no injuries or impact to airport operations.

On air traffic control audio, the controller told the pilot, "somebody saw some sparks from one of your wings. You guys feel anything?"

The pilot responded, "We didn't but we'll check it."

Delta said in a statement, "The Endeavor Air flight crew followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate. We apologize to our customers for the experience."

As of Monday afternoon, the plane is still on the ground at LaGuardia.

The FAA said it will investigate.

