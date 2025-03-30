Police: Woman breaks into home, steals cash, credit cards, ID from Brooklyn apartment

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to identify a female burglar who broke into a home through a bedroom window in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the home on 52nd Street and 9th Avenue in Borough Park.
The resident says the woman made off with $1,000 in cash, several credit cards a New York State ID and a purse.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction.
