Police: Woman breaks into home, steals cash, credit cards, ID from Brooklyn apartment

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to identify a female burglar who broke into a home through a bedroom window in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the home on 52nd Street and 9th Avenue in Borough Park.

The resident says the woman made off with $1,000 in cash, several credit cards a New York State ID and a purse.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

