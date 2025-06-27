Woman 'most likely' bitten by juvenile sand tiger shark at Jones Beach, officials say

JONES BEACH, New York (WABC) -- Officials say a 20-year-old woman "sustained minor lacerations" to her foot earlier this week at Jones Beach that scientists determined "most likely involved a juvenile sand tiger shark."
New York State Parks officials say the woman was waist-deep in the surf at the Central Mall beachfront on Wednesday afternoon when she reported being bitten by something in the water.
Lifeguards and EMTs responded immediately as the swimmer suffered cuts to her left foot and leg.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Swimming was suspended for the rest of the day while officials used drones to search for any dangerous marine life.
Before swimming resumed on Thursday, officials used drones and lifeguards scanned the water from shore and in the water.
On Friday, officials said that experts and biologists concluded the source of the bite was most likely a juvenile sand tiger shark.
Park police, lifeguards and staff will remain on high alert throughout the season to protect swimmers.
To minimize the risk of shark interactions, officials say swimmers should:
----------
