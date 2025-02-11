24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Woman slashed inside an Upper East Side subway station, suspect fled in ski mask, police say

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 2:17AM
UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- A woman was slashed at an Upper East Side subway station on Monday night, according to police.

Police said a woman was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital but is expected to survive.

The slashing happened at the Lexington Avenue and East 86th Street 4/5/6 train line just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask and fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.


