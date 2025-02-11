Woman slashed inside an Upper East Side subway station, suspect fled in ski mask, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- A woman was slashed at an Upper East Side subway station on Monday night, according to police.
Police said a woman was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital but is expected to survive.
The slashing happened at the Lexington Avenue and East 86th Street 4/5/6 train line just after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask and fled on foot.
The investigation is ongoing.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.