'A Wonderful World' celebrating Louis Armstrong ending Broadway run at end of Black History Month

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In honor of Black History Month and Broadway Week, Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo spoke to the cast of 'A Wonderful World' on Broadway before it closes the curtain at the end of the month.

123 years after Louis Armstrong's birth, his music and his spirit come to life on a Broadway stage thanks to James Monroe Iglehart, the Tony Award winner transforming into "Satchmo" night after night.

There are few voices as recognizable as jazz giant Louis Armstrong.

On Broadway, his spirit fills Studio 54 as James Monroe Iglehart steps into the role of a lifetime channeling the man with the most famous smile in the world.

"I've never studied for anything more than I have for this project in my entire career," Iglehart said.

Through thousands of hours of recordings, including personal conversations, Inglehart discovered the man behind the music, a man who was way ahead of his time.

"He really felt strongly about making sure his story was told from his point of view," Iglehart said.

"There was a moment in a documentary I watched where he was not black enough for the black folks and the white folks never really realized he was black. Being in high school and being in show choir, there's some brother walking up to me and saying, 'Yo, man, why you sing that white music?' And then with the white kids going, 'Oh, you're not like the other black guys, and I was like, but I am black. So seeing that he went through that as well. That was my first, like, dive in, going, Oh, I think I can understand this guy," Iglehard said.

From the streets of New Orleans to international fame, Armstrong broke barriers and changed American music forever.

Broadway's 'A Wonderful World' tells those stories and more.

"You're going to see a Louis you never thought you knew. We're talking about a man who was famous before civil rights having to navigate that's shark-infested waters. This man was the realest brother in the world and he never changed who he was for anyone. and that history needs to be seen. He opened so many doors when I decided to do this show I wanted to do it because he opened the doors for artists like myself," Iglehart said.

Now as he takes the stage each night, Iglehart has one message for the man who paved the way.

"Basically you just look at him and say thank you, thank you for the music, thank you for the life lessons, and thank you for opening the door.," Iglehart said.

'A Wonderful World' is on Broadway through February 23rd at Studio 54.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.