Yankees bolster bullpen, activate Luke Weaver from IL

NEW YORK -- The Yankees activated reliever Luke Weaver from the injured list Friday, sooner than initially anticipated, to bolster the back end of their bullpen.

Weaver's return, however, was spoiled when he gave up a go-ahead solo home run to Baltimore'sRamon Urias in the eighth inning of the Orioles' 5-3 win.Weaver gave up two runs and two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Weaver strained his hamstring while stretching in the bullpen on June 1. He was placed on the injured list two days later and was expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Weaver beat that projection, returning in less than three weeks.

The right-hander threw a live bullpen session on Tuesday, simulating 1 innings in full uniform at Yankee Stadium. It was the final checkpoint in his quicker-than-expected recovery.

On Friday, Weaver said his fastball touched 96 mph during the live session, which represents the upper limit of his velocity. He emphasized his body and arm feel better than it has at any point over the last two seasons.

"The body has reacted [ well ] every single day," Weaver said. "We pushed it to the limits, and smartly. And it's reacted very, very well and as good as I could've hoped for. So throwing hasn't been delayed in any way and I feel ready to go tonight."

Weaver, 30, has been one of the top relievers in the majors this season, posting a 1.05 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 24 appearances. He began the season as the primary setup man for Devin Williams, but he was moved into the closer role in late April after Williams' early struggles.

Manager Aaron Boone said on Friday that Weaver will be the team's closer on "some nights" and Williams will continue to get opportunities.

"I kind of look at (it) with him and Devin like we got two elite guys back there, obviously with how well Devin's been throwing the ball the last month," Boone said.

Williams has since rebounded; the two-time All-Star has allowed three runs in 15 innings (1.72 ERA) across 17 outings since May 7.