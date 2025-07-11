Yankees' Carlos Rodon replaces Max Fried on AL All-Star team

New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon was named to the American League All-Star team Friday, replacing teammate Max Fried.

It is the third All-Star selection for Rodon, 32, who made the AL squad with the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and the National League roster with the San Francisco Giants in 2022.

Rodon entered Friday with a 9-6 record and a 3.30 ERA through 19 starts. He has struck out 127 batters and walked 40 in 111 innings.

Rodon was New York's scheduled starter for Friday night's series opener against the visiting Chicago Cubs, which gives him three days of rest before Tuesday's All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Fried, 31, is the Yankees' scheduled starter Saturday; on two days' rest, he would not be available for the All-Star Game. The three-time All-Star is 11-2 with a 2.27 ERA through 19 starts. He leads the majors in wins and winning percentage (.846) and has struck out 111 batters with 24 walks in 119 innings.

The AL All-Star team will be managed by Yankees skipper Aaron Boone and includes two other New York players: starting outfielder Aaron Judge and reserve infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.br/]