Yankees' Clarke Schmidt to again undergo Tommy John surgery

New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career, manager Aaron Boone announced Thursday.

Schmidt, who will have the procedure for his torn ulnar collateral ligament Friday, will miss the rest of the 2025 season and most, if not all, of 2026.

An MRI exam last Friday confirmed the injury. Schmidt, who said he had been dealing with elbow soreness since June 4, exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 3 after just three innings because of the discomfort.

Schmidt, 29, also underwent the procedure in 2017. The 2017 first-round pick had a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts this season.

"He's become a really, really good starting pitcher in this league," Boone said last week. "So it's a tough blow. Every team has their share of these things that happen, and we've got to be able to absorb it and hopefully get some guys back in the mix soon and create another opportunity for somebody else to hopefully step in and pick up the slack."

Yankees ace right-hander Gerrit Cole also underwent Tommy John surgery in March.

ESPN's Jorge Castillo contributed to this report.