Yankees' Max Fried unsure how long blister might keep him out

ATLANTA -- In a perfect world, Max Fried would take the mound at Truist Park for the first time as a member of the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves, his former club, to open the second half Friday.

But a blister on the former Brave's left index finger will likely foil those plans. The question is how much time Fried will need for the blister to heal before making his next start. And if history is any indication, Fried, who has gone on the injured list with a blister issue in four different seasons, could miss at least one start.

"I don't want to give a hard answer because, honestly, I don't know yet," Fried said on Monday during the American League All-Star team's media availability.

The blister forced Fried to exit his start Saturday against the Chicago Cubs after just three innings. The left-hander, named an All-Star for the third time, had already decided not to pitch an inning in Tuesday's exhibition to optimize rest; fellow Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon was selected as his replacement.

Fried, 31, has shined in his first season of the eight-year, $218 million contract he signed in December after eight seasons with Atlanta to begin his career. The Los Angeles native is 11-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 122 innings across 20 starts, solidifying himself as the club's staff ace in Gerrit Cole's absence this season.

Losing Fried for any amount of time would be a blow to a Yankees rotation that recently lost Clarke Schmidt for the season to Tommy John surgery, had Cole undergo Tommy John surgery in March, still awaits Luis Gil to make his season debut after suffering a lat injury during spring training, and has been without Ryan Yarbrough since June 22.

"I don't want to go too soon or too quick where it lingers and becomes a problem," Fried said. "So, we're still going to use the break to evaluate it and make the best decision possible."

The Yankees closed the first half 53-43, positioned in the top AL wild-card spot and two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East.