Yankees, Mets look to bust out of summer slump in round 2 of Subway Series at Citi Field

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Get ready for the Subway Series part two!

The Yankees and Mets will battle it out for bragging rights beginning Friday afternoon at Citi Field.

The Bronx Bombers took two out of three during round one in the Bronx in May, but with both clubs in a bit of a slump, fans are hoping the excitement of the series will reignite their clubs.

Getting the ball for the Yankees on Friday will be Marcus Stroman, a pitcher Mets fans are familiar with.

Stroman pitched well during his two seasons with the Mets, but went their separate ways after the 2021 season in a less than amicable way.

As for the Mets' Friday afternoon starter, Justin Hagenman will be making his first start -- not just for the Amazins -- but in his career!

Of course, it wouldn't be a Subway Series without mentioning the big sluggers for both teams.

Going into the first series, former Yankee Juan Soto was still finding his way with his new team in another borough. A lot was made about his early-season struggles, especially after his 1-10 showing during his return to the Bronx in May, but Soto has looked exactly like the player the Mets paid $760+ million for in the offseason.

In his past 30 games, Soto has 11 home runs, driven in 21 runs and is batting .320.

And then there's Aaron Judge. The 6'7'' slugger had cooled off for a bit during the Yankees' current slump, but he's heating back up just in time for this weekend's matchup.

For the season, Judge has hit a whopping 31 home runs, with 70 RBIs and is batting .364.

First pitch for Friday's game is set for 3:10 p.m. ET.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.