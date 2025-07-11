Yankees, no-hit for 7 innings, rally to beat Mariners in 10th

NEW YORK -- Anthony Volpe scored the winning run with an acrobatic slide on Aaron Judge's shallow sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees rallied past Seattle 6-5 on Thursday night after Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo took a no-hitter into the eighth.

It was the first time in 236 games since 1977 that a team had come back to win after being no-hit through seven innings and trailing by five or more runs, according to ESPN Research.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled leading off the eighth for New York's first hit. Woo quickly allowed another single and was lifted after Austin Wells' sacrifice fly shaved Seattle's lead to 5-1.

Pinch hitter Giancarlo Stanton made it 5-3 with a two-run homer off Matt Brash, and the Yankees were down to their final strike before tying it on Wells' two-run single off All-Star closer Andres Muñoz in the ninth.

It was the sixth blown save for Muñoz in 27 chances this season, and the first win for the Yankees when trailing by at least five runs in the eighth inning or later since beating Texas on June 29, 2016.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh thinks Muñoz was tipping pitches when he squandered the two-run lead while working with a runner standing on second base.

"He was tipping every time [ with a runner ] on second base," Raleigh said of Muñoz. "Obviously, they weren't making it very discreet, but it is part of the game. We have to know about that better going into series, and that made it really hard there at the end.

"You try to do the most you can without trying to distract him from what is happening at the plate. So that's something that we'll have to figure out the next couple of days, for sure."

Seattle manager Dan Wilson, however, said he didn't think Muñoz was giving away pitch selection.

"I don't think that's the case," Wilson said. "Just, I think we got ourselves into some tough counts and they took advantage of it."

Wells was the sixth hitter in the inning, and by that point Muñoz had thrown 23 pitches.

"I had five great at-bats before me to let me get up there and those guys kind of gave me a lot of confidence to trust I was going to get a pitch to hit," Wells said.

The Yankees were 0-35 this season when trailing through eight innings, and they were 0-23 when trailing by three runs or more at any point in a game this season.

"We couldn't get much going against Woo, but this team has a lot of fight," Judge said. "I'm glad Volpe's fast."

The last team to win after being no-hit through seven and trailing by five or more runs was the Pittsburgh Pirates, who rallied for a 6-5 victory after being stymied by Montreal Expos starter Wayne Twitchell on June 24, 1977.

New York completed a three-game sweep in a series between American League playoff contenders and won its fourth straight following its second six-game skid since mid-June.

The Mariners, meanwhile, lost on a walk-off for the seventh time this season.

Seattle'sCole Young and Miles Mastrobuoni each hit an RBI single off New York starter Marcus Stroman. Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer off Clayton Beeter in the seventh.

The 25-year-old Woo struck out five and walked two in a career-best 7 innings. The right-hander threw a career-high 103 pitches.

Chisholm singled through the right side on a 1-2 changeup for the Yankees' first hit of the game. He and Woo, who will be teammates on the American League All-Star squad next week, patted each other on the rear end near first base.

Woo opened the game by walking Jasson Dominguez and Trent Grisham, then retired 20 straight batters. Following the walks, Woo struck out Judgeand retired Chisholm on a double play.

After three groundouts in the fifth, all on balls hit at least 100 mph, Woo got a called third strike on Dominguez to end the sixth at 84 pitches. He finished the seventh at 92 pitches when Cody Bellinger flied out to center field.

On Sept. 11 last year, Woo lost a perfect game with one out in the seventh against San Diego when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a homer in Seattle. On June 22, 2023, he pitched 5 hitless innings before allowing a single to Gleyber Torres at Yankee Stadium and earned his first career win.

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this report.