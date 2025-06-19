24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Yankees place RHP Yerry De los Santos on IL with elbow discomfort

Thursday, June 19, 2025
The New York Yankees placed reliever Yerry De los Santos on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow discomfort.

The 27-year-old right-hander has no decisions and a 1.80 ERA in 14 relief appearances in his first season in the Bronx.

De los Santos retired one batter and allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth inning in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

To replace him in the bullpen, the team signed left-hander Jayvien Sandridge to a major league contract and called him up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sandridge, 26, is in his seventh season in the minors and has yet to make his MLB debut. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 10 games (no starts) at three levels this season.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Sandridge, the Yankees transferred infielder/outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera (fractured left ankle) to the 60-day injured list.

