Yankees visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (53-43, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-53, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD; Braves: Spencer Strider (3-7, 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

Yankees -110, Braves -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 24-22 record at home and a 42-53 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .388.

New York has gone 23-24 in road games and 53-43 overall. The Yankees have the top team slugging percentage in MLB play at .455.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .239 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13 for 41 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 24 doubles, two triples and 35 home runs for the Yankees. Cody Bellinger is 16 for 40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Yankees: Max Fried: day-to-day (finger), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (fubular), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.