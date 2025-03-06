Search for suspect after 15-year-old stabbed in chest on bus in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing on a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers on Wednesday night.

A 15-year-old was stabbed on the bus as it traveled on Elm Street in the Nodine Hill neighborhood just after 5 p.m.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx where he was said to be stable.

The suspect exited the bus through the back door.

Police are looking into whether the victim and suspect may have known each other.

Because the incident occurred on a county-operated bus, the Westchester County police are conducting the investigation.

Detectives were back on Elm Street on Thursday looking for witnesses and in search of surveillance footage.

It has been a particularly bloody week in the city. On Sunday, a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg on Glenwood Avenue. The next day, a 36-year-old was shot in the arm -- also after a dispute that started on a Bee-Line bus. And on Wednesday, two people were shot on Walnut Avenue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the most recent incident on the bus is asked to call the County Police Tips Line at 1-800-898-TIPS (8477).

