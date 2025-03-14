Chemical reaction in Environmental Protection truck prompts hazmat situation in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Some residents at the Hillview Reservoir in Yonkers were asked to shelter in place on Friday due to a chemical reaction involving a DEP truck

The incident happened just before 11 a.m.

The small chemical reaction appeared to happen when a contractor was loading sodium hydroxide into a truck and it reacted with something inside the truck.

Residents between Hillview and King avenues between Kimball Ave and McCollum Pl were asked to stay put but the shelter-in-place order was lifted around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the chemical was cleaned up and there is no threat to the public water supply.

No injuries were reported.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.