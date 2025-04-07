Boulder crashes into back of tool rental store in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Crews are monitoring for possible a fuel spill after a boulder crashed into a tool rental store in Yonkers on Monday morning.

It happened at 1256 Saw Mill River Rd. around 7 a.m. in the Homefield area.

Investigators say the boulder rolled down a hill overnight due to a rockslide and hit the back of the store.

No one was hurt but a 500-gallon heating oil tank was damaged.

The area is closed off as crews work to clean up the mess.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

