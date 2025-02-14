Ten couples married for 50+ years renew their wedding vows in Yonkers for Valentine's Day

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- What better day to celebrate decades of love than Valentine's Day?

In Yonkers on Friday, couples who have been married for 50 years or longer took the chance to renew their vows and also took time to share their secrets to a happy and long life with their Valentine.

"Be patient with each other, listen to each other and love one another, and enjoy the small things in life," said Yonkers resident Josephine Imbrogno.

Those are Imbrogno's keys to a happy marriage.

Next month she and her husband will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, although her husband Sestino has one more pro tip.

"The secret? She's always right," Sestino Imbrogno said.

On Friday, 10 couples renewed their vows at Yonkers City Hall.

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to get a head start on a milestone anniversary. Everyone honored at City Hall is celebrating either their 50th, 55th, or 60th anniversary this year.

"Communications" is the secret, Regina Adams said.

"Trust in one another, talking about your situation and most of all, putting God first in your life," Adams said.

"Forgiveness is another key," said Regina's husband Leroy Adams.

The ceremony was officiated by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, who's own parents were married 66 years.

"Makes you feel good. Someone like me who had my parents for so long, I don't have them now but I can kind of live through them and enjoy this moment," Spano said.

So, while you can't fight City Hall, on Friday at least, you could celebrate love.

