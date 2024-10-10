Yvette Manessis Corporon writes love letter to Greece in new novel 'Daughter of Ruins'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was an interview with Carrie Underwood right after she won "American Idol" that lit a spark for Yvette Manessis Corporon to start writing. Fast forward to today, and her latest novel, "A Daughter of Ruins," has just hit shelves.

It takes readers on a journey to early 20th century Greece, following three women fighting for control of their destinies.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo sat down with her and reports the story behind the story is just as inspiring.

Corporon has been telling stories since she was 17 years old, and started working in journalism the day after she graduated high school.

From the outside, her life looked pretty fulfilling - mom of two, Emmy-winning producer interviewing A-listers on a daily basis. However, something was missing.

"I would wake up in the morning and I felt like I'd failed the day before I even got out of bed," she said. "And I was so consumed with being everything I needed to be for everyone else, but there was nothing left for me."

That's where a fresh-faced newly crowned "American Idol" winner came in.

"You may have heard of her. Her name is Carrie Underwood," Corporon said. "And I sat with her backstage at the time, Regis and Kelly and I interviewed her. I felt like she was levitating from the ground at the joy of living, her dream of being an artist. And in that moment, in the weeds of working motherhood, I looked at Carrie Underwood and I said, that's what's missing from my own life. I want to know what that feels like. And that very weekend, I sat down and started writing my first book."

Now, on her fourth novel, her writing has become a journey of discovery.

"I found a lot of history in our home," she said. "I found my grandmother helped hide and save a Jewish family from the Nazis. And in this book, I tell the story of the early Greek immigrants, and there's history everywhere. I used to think that history existed merely in dusty textbooks until I paid attention and found it in my kitchen, in the stories around the kitchen table."

Corporon spoke about what this novel gave her.

"It's given me my confidence back. But to also know that my children experience this with me. My kids are now 23 and 20, and they saw all the years of mom getting up early and writing, not knowing if anybody would read my book. They saw the rejection. So they knew that mom doesn't give up and now they don't either. And I think that has been one of the most valuable lessons of all and the most rewarding."