Video shows moment baby ejected from van during a police chase; father arrested

New video shows an infant being ejected from a van during a police chase in Ohio - then the emotional reunion with his mother.

BRYAN, Ohio -- New video shows an infant being ejected from a van during a police chase in Ohio.

The incident happed on December 1 at about 9:30 p.m. in Bryan, Ohio.

According to police, Zachary Chervenka, 32, of Butler, Indiana was at a Walmart near Toledo when someone recognized him from an arrest warrant.

An officer approached Chervenka as he was in the driver's seat with his 9-month-old and 5-year-old children in the back seat.

Their mother was loading their groceries into the van when he sped off, video shows.

According to police, Chervenka left the children's mother behind, and a police chase ensued.

He allegedly reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour with the van door wide open.

Video of the chase shows the 9-month-old boy fly out of the vehicle as the man takes a round turn.

The boy bounced multiple times while still in his car seat, which the officer did not see.

Minutes later, police said they ended the chase because of bad weather.

Chervenka then called the mother, saying he dropped the 5-year-old child off at a friend's house.

He described the area where the 9-month-old boy was ejected from the van

.

The baby boy was found after one hour in the cold, still strapped into his car seat, police said.

"He so cold! It's OK, mama is here," the mother can be heard saying as she is reunited with her son.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The other child was found safe.

Chervenka was arrested the next day. He was charged with child endangerment, according to police.

