Zohran Mamdani taking a break from NYC Mayoral race to reconnect with roots in Uganda

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Democrat Zohran Mamdani is taking a break from the race for New York City mayor to reconnect with his roots in the African country of Uganda.

He made the announcement Sunday in an online video.

Mamdani was born in Uganda's capital, Kampala. He says he and his wife will call on old friends and family until the end of the month. Then, Mamdani insists he'll gear up the campaign while recognizing that his trip may draw public scrutiny.

Mamdani's trip is already drawing fire from incumbent Eric Adams. He insists he is busy showing his ability to work as mayor.

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo is alos traveling. He is hitting towns around the state to highlight his independent run.

