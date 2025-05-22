Disney debuts the official trailer and poster for "ZOMBIES 4," premiering July 10 on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+.

'ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires' trailer: Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return as camp counselors

Fight for what you believe in. "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" premieres July 10 on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+.

It's the dawn of a new "ZOMBIES" movie, and Disney Branded Television has just released the official trailer for the fourth installment of the mega-hit franchise.

"ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires," finds Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) on a new adventure when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour.

After the first three movies, human and monster kind found unity living in their town of Seabrook. Now, "ZOMBIES 4" is bringing a new rivalry to light - Daywalkers vs. Vampires.

L-R: Freya Skye, Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney and Malachi Barton appear on the poster for "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires." Disney

As camp counselors, Zed and Addison "must convince sworn enemies Nova (Freya Skye) and Victor (Malachi Barton) to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all."

Fan favorite characters Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney) return to help the cause.

"ZOMBIES 4" also stars Julian Lerner, Swayam Bhatia, Mekonnen Knife, Lisa Chappell and Jonno Roberts.

Paul Hoen directs, with a screenplay by David Light & Joseph Raso and Josh Cagan. Executive producers include Hoen, Manheim, Donnelly, Light, Raso, Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky. Mahita P. Simpson serves as co-executive producer alongside co-producer Cagan and producer Skot Bright.

"ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and will stream globally the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+. It will also be available on Disney Channel On Demand.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.