Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1 billion, 2nd largest in history

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Halloween after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday night.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 40-19-57-31-46 Powerball: 23

According to lottery officials, this is the second time in Powerball history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion.

If a player wins Monday's jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Although no one took home the grand prize, you should still check your tickets. Six tickets won a $1 million prize after matching all five white balls drawn.

One ticket sold in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot.

Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner.

The Monday night drawing will be the 38th draw in the jackpot run.

The biggest lottery jackpot ever was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

