Powerball jackpot jumps again, to $635 million

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has jumped up again. The top prize for Saturday's drawing now stands at $635 million, up from $620 million, with an estimated cash value of $450 million.

The jackpot ranks as the 6th largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.


"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.

While there was no top winner in Wednesday's drawing, the New York Lottery announced Thursday that one second-prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Foster Island Corporation at 9702 Foster Avenue.

And the New Jersey State Lottery announced three $50,000 winners in the Garden State, one each in Woodbridge, Clifton and Elizabeth.


Wednesday's winning numbers were:2-7-11-17-32 Powerball:11 Multiplier 3X

Last week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

