Powerball jackpot surges to $620 million after no top winner Wednesday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- No one matched all of Wednesday night's numbers, so the Powerball jackpot has surged again, now topping $620 million!
Wednesday's winning numbers were:2-7-11-17-32 Powerball:11 Multiplier 3X
Wednesday's jackpot was a worth a whopping $580 million, and it now rolls over for Saturday night's drawing.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.
Last week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
