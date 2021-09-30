lottery

Powerball jackpot surges to $620 million after no top winner Wednesday night

By Eyewitness News
Powerball drawing, Wednesday Sept 29

NEW YORK (WABC) -- No one matched all of Wednesday night's numbers, so the Powerball jackpot has surged again, now topping $620 million!

Wednesday's winning numbers were:2-7-11-17-32 Powerball:11 Multiplier 3X

Wednesday's jackpot was a worth a whopping $580 million, and it now rolls over for Saturday night's drawing.

Last week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

