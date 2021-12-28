$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey as lottery jackpot grows to $441 million

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over once again after no ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball, but one lucky ticket worth $2 million was sold in New Jersey.
Last night's winning numbers were: 36-38-45-62-64 Powerball: 19.
With no one winning the jackpot, that means Wednesday's top prize is now worth $441 million.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.
The $2 million winner in New Jersey won with Match 5 + Power Play meaning the ticket holder correctly picked the five white balls.
The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.
Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
