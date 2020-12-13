Up Close: Will Trump's attempts to overturn election ever end?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, nearly five weeks until the inauguration, President Donald Trump is still refusing to concede and is still trying to foment uncertainty about the election, even though the Supreme Court has refused to hear his last-ditch, 11th-hour attempt to overturn the election results.Also, First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly already making plans to move back home next month.Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is making his own plans, assembling his administration.Vaccines for COVID-19 are starting to arrive, how smoothly will the distribution go?And with the pandemic surging again as we head towards the holiday, will Congress step in and pass the COVID relief bill that many Americans and the economy need?Bill discusses it all with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.Plus, Bill talks with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton about both the promises, and limitations, of the vaccine and when will it turn the tide on the soaring cases and the rising death toll from this virus.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.