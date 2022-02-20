u.s. & world

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day? The history behind the holiday

EMBED <>More Videos

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day today?

You probably know that Presidents Day has its roots in George Washington's birthday, but did you know his birthday was changed during his lifetime? Here's the history behind the holiday.

Despite its common name, the federal holiday is officially called George Washington's Birthday. Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1731, but his birthday changed when British colonies switched to the Gregorian calendar, according to the Center for Legislative Archives.

His new birthday, which was Feb. 22, 1732, was celebrated for many years before becoming a legal holiday in 1879.

The Monday Holiday Law in 1968 made it always occur on Monday to create a three-day weekend and "bring substantial benefits to both the spiritual and economic life of the Nation."

MORE: What's open, closed for Presidents Day 2022
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayhistoryu.s. & worldpresident's day
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Lunar New Year Parade kicks off in NYC's Chinatown
2 men stabbed on subway trains in Manhattan, 4 total attacks Saturday
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
SUNY Potsdam student found shot to death near campus
4-year-old boy punched in head in Times Square, mother tackles suspect
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
3 suspects rob, shoot man inside his NYC apartment
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
COVID Updates: U.S. looking at possible 4th vaccine dose for some
More TOP STORIES News