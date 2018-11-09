Racist fliers were found in the Bronx on Friday.The three flyers were found in Van Cortlandt Park. They urge American and European men to "defend" the area from blacks and Muslims.The flyers were titled "White Excellence" and called on white men to "defend your heritage" and stop blacks and the "spread of radical Islam" in the neighborhood.People were encouraged to wear a white hat or shirt every Wednesday while eating or drinking on Katonah Avenue to "show you're here." Meetings and a demonstration on November 14th were promised.Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, Rep. Eliot Engel, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and City Councilman Andrew Cohen, drew a direct link between President Trump's rhetoric and such acts of hate."Corresponding with the rise in popularity of Donald Trump since 2015 and his apparent unwillingness to condemn supporters who espouse racist views, there has been a startling increase in amateur hate groups in and around New York City," they said.----------