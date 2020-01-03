Sports

Professional Bull Riders make their way into New York City for tour

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Professional bull riding has made its way from the western states to the big city.

To kick off the weekend, a mechanical bull has been set up outside Madison Square Garden.

Some of the world's top riders and toughest bulls are in town as the Professional Bull Riders' Tour bucks into the venue.

It's the first event in the PBR's elite "Unleash the Beast" series.

Weigh-ins for both cowboys and bulls take place Friday.

