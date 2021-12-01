2 students arrested for allegedly bringing prop gun into Connecticut high school

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2 students arrested after allegedly bringing prop gun to CT school

MERIDAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two teens were arrested in Connecticut after reports of a weapon inside a school turned out to be a prop gun.

It all started when a video was posted on Snapchat showing the two students inside Platt High School in Meriden, north of New Haven.

One of the students appears to be flashing the prop gun.

Officers found the students in the school's auditorium and detained them.

"I was just sitting in my class, we locked the doors, pulled the shade down, but I didn't really freak out, but then at the same time I did freak out because somebody is in there with a gun and I could have been next to him," a student said.



"At first, they were trying to have us go to our classes and I was like, I want to leave, I don't want to be here," another student said.

The students have been charged with breach of peace.

ALSO READ | Cops explain how new DNA technology led to arrest in 1999 cold case
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the new details in the 1999 Bronx cold-case murder.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutstudent arrestedguns
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News