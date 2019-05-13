Protesters block FDR Drive as Officer Pantaleo's disciplinary trial begins in Eric Garner death

Candace McCowan reports on the trial.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Protesters are blocking traffic on FDR Drive as the disciplinary trial gets underway for the NYPD officer accused in connection with the death of Eric Garner.

Traffic cameras showed a small number of demonstrators blocking FDR Drive at 25th Street.

The protest began around 9 a.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of arrests.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo is accused of using a banned chokehold during the incident that led to Garner's death in July 2014.

Garner was the unarmed black man whose pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Pantaleo could face penalties ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing if he's found to have violated department rules. He denies wrongdoing.

A ruling last week requires that the police watchdog agency bringing the case prove not only that Pantaleo violated department rules, but that his actions fit the criteria for criminal charges. Pantaleo does not actually face criminal charges.

Pantaleo has been on desk duty since Garner's death.

Garner's mother Gwen Carr says it has been a long five years.

"They've tried every trick in the book to keep the case from going forward. We've all seen Eric being murdered on video," Carr said. "It wasn't just me, it wasn't just an eyewitness. It was all of us who've seen Eric being murdered on camera."

Panteleo's attorney says he didn't use a chokehold, but another approved technique called the "seatbelt hold."

The Police Union is blaming Garner's death on his poor heath.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

