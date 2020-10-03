Pets & Animals

Bulldog puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back

Minnie's dog dad says he noticed the mark and decided to post some photos online.
RIVERSIDE, California -- This super cute pooch could easily join Mickey Mouse's clubhouse!

Meet "Minnie Mouse," the bulldog puppy who has an image of Mickey's famous ears on her back.

Minnie's dog dad said he noticed the mark and decided to post some photos online.

"I went to a Mickey Mouse fan club and I put the picture of her on there and put her in different positions around the room and I asked, 'Can you help me find my Minnie Mouse? I seem to have lost her.' And just make it so the kids can play with it and stuff like that. And then I put her all around the room and took pictures and put it all together and said I think I got a mouse problem," said Minnie's dog dad Donald Hawecker.

Hawecker said he's been offered big bucks for Minnie, but he gave her to his mom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriversideriverside countydisneyanimalmickey mousepetsdogpuppy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck by marked police car in the Bronx
Nearly 100 NYC schools in COVID hot spots to close
Iconic Boathouse in Central Park lays off staff, closed through 2021
7 On Your Side Investigates NYC areas with lowest voter turnout
COVID Updates: Virus can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, CDC says
Trump says he's leaving hospital for White House, feels good
Bicyclist struck by car during protest speaks out
Show More
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
NYC Council votes 48-2 to expel controversial councilman
Murphy: Trump fundraiser 'put lives at risk'
ABC7 Unite: Big donation aims to expand diversity among Met interns
Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into home with 3 kids in SUV
More TOP STORIES News