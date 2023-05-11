16-year-old girl in critical condition after shot in the head in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Queens that left a 16-year-old girl in critical condition.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. in the St. Albans section.

Police say the 16-year-old was shot one time in the head outside P.S. 015 Jackie Robinson.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remains unclear.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

