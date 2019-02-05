Queens deli worker grazed in head by bullet during robbery

Derick Waller reports on the shooting from Jamaica.

By
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
There is new video of a violent robbery inside a Queens Deli.

It's not too often that a gunpoint robbery results in the gun actually being fired, but police say that's what happened at the Gourmet Deli on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica Saturday. It was all captured on the store's cameras.

What's more incredible, the bullet grazed the store clerk in the head and he survived. You can see the three men inside the store with their faces partially covered.

One of them had a gun.

Police say the gunman fired after the clerk refused his demands for money.

The three men then ran out of the store west on 110th Avenue.

Police say a fourth individual was outside the store acting as a lookout.

The employee was taken to Jamaica Hospital where police say he was stable.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

