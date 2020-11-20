Gunfire leaves 2 men dead in front seats of car in Queens: Police

According to authorities, gunfire struck a car with four passengers, including two men, a woman and a boy.
They say the two men were killed.
TOP NEWS | Terrifying Video: Woman pushed in front of NYC subway, miraculously survives
One was the boy's father, who was in the front passenger seat, and the other was the woman's 26-year-old boyfriend, who was driving.
The 20-year-old woman and the 4-year-old boy were not struck by gunfire.
All three adults are in their 20s and were from Queens.
There is no word yet on where the gunfire came from.
MORE NEWS: A Quarter Million - America's Loss: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
The vehicle was a black Nissan Maxima.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip