Gunfire leaves 2 men dead in front seats of car in Queens: Police

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead inside a car in Queens on Friday.

According to authorities, gunfire struck a car with four passengers, including two men, a woman and a boy.

They say the two men were killed.

One was the boy's father, who was in the front passenger seat, and the other was the woman's 26-year-old boyfriend, who was driving.

The 20-year-old woman and the 4-year-old boy were not struck by gunfire.

All three adults are in their 20s and were from Queens.

There is no word yet on where the gunfire came from.

The vehicle was a black Nissan Maxima.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

