Gunfire leaves 2 men dead in front seats of car in Queens: Police

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead inside a car in Queens on Friday.According to authorities, gunfire struck a car with four passengers, including two men, a woman and a boy.They say the two men were killed.One was the boy's father, who was in the front passenger seat, and the other was the woman's 26-year-old boyfriend, who was driving.The 20-year-old woman and the 4-year-old boy were not struck by gunfire.All three adults are in their 20s and were from Queens.There is no word yet on where the gunfire came from.The vehicle was a black Nissan Maxima.----------